A throwaway remark can sometimes hurt

By Michael Godfrey

OVER the coming two weeks we will be meeting and greeting, as the old saying goes, and part of that is wishing everyone a happy Christmas and New Year. Most of the time we will be on autopilot; it will be just something to say to someone … a throwaway remark.

But there are times when a throwaway remark can have a dreadful effect on a person, as I discovered last week, when one reader wrote to me concerning such an incident. The woman, who supplied me with her name, address and telephone number, has opted to remain anonymous and, to be honest, I can’t blame her, as no doubt some well-wishers would have approached her over the coming days following publication of this article, but others will do so just for the sake of it.

The incident in question refers to a remark made on RTÉ concerning the continuing closure of ‘wet’ pubs. We all sympathise with the owners and employees of these premises and hopefully they will be allowed to open for business some time in the future.

However, to remark, as the gentleman on the radio did, that their closure ‘was like losing a child’ went too far for this heart-broken woman. You see, she lost her son to cystic fibrosis some years ago and every day she feels the pain of his passing.

“To this day, we are still grieving for him and miss him so much this time of year. The pubs will open again, but our son will never come back,” she remarked.

Language is a wonderful and terrible tool. It is great to be able to express our feelings, solve arguments and come up with compromises. Just look at all the good that was achieved in Northern Ireland because of the creative use of language. It led to the Good Friday Agreement and all the positivity that emanated from that.

But in this instance, at least for one local family, what made for good radio has had a dreadful effect on this woman and others close to her. She accepts that no real harm was intended by the person who made the statement, but if he had to endure the pain that she and many others like her have to carry, he certainly would think twice before making such an analogy.

Christmas is a season of joy and sorrow in equal measures. We see the pleasure it brings to children, which puts a smile on our faces, but we also remember those who are no longer with us, and that brings a sense of sadness.

The year gone by has brought a lot of sadness to many households, especially those who have lost loved ones, and while we all strive to make a better life for ourselves in the year to come, it would do no harm at all to take a little time out and remember those who are struggling because of the loss of a loved one.

A chance remark may have little effect on most of us, but to others, just like the woman who wrote to me, it might result in this festive season becoming the complete opposite – and nobody wants that.