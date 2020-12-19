Bunclody lost a true lady in Betty Cowman

By Charlie Keegan

BETTY Cowman, Mill Road, Bunclody, whose death occurred on Wednesday 4 November at Wexford General Hospital, was a woman of many talents, possessed of a kind heart and a deep faith.

Betty (71) was a true lady and had a kind word for everyone. She was a devoted wife, mother and granny and her love for her family was unquestionable, beyond measure and always unconditional.

Betty was the second of nine children born to Patrick and Margaret Butler of Newstown, Ardattin, Co Carlow. She was a kind, caring sister and always there to help. Betty attended Ardattin National School and the vocational school in Tullow and then completed a secretarial course before taking up her first position with Sam Agar Grain Store in Tullow. She served as secretary of Tullow Show Society for many years and during this time Betty was selected as ‘Queen of the Show’.

During the spring of 1970, Betty moved to work in accounts in Bunclody Co-Op, after taking over from Sam Agar. During this time, Betty made lifelong friendships with many of her working colleagues.

She was one of the founders of Bunclody Credit Union and was very proud of the fantastic facilities the credit union had to offer the town. Betty enjoyed bookkeeping and right up to her sudden death did the accounts for her husband Patsy’s motor mechanic business.

Betty was a member of Bunclody Choir and enjoyed trips to Knock and Out Lady’s Island with her many good friends in the choir. She was devoted and always gave 100%.

In 1970, at a dinner dance in Bunclody, Betty met the love of her life and soul mate Patsy Cowman. They married in 1974 and went on to have four children – Brian, Colette, James and Paul – all of whom she idolised. Tragedy struck on 20 October 2002 with the sad passing of Betty’s youngest child Paul. Life for her changed that day and would never be the same again. Betty never got over the loss, but learned to cope as best she could, helped by her strong faith, family and friends.

Then in March 2008, Betty’s first grandchild Amy was born. This was a new start for Betty and a new lease of life followed with the arrival of her other grandchildren Eoin, Cian, Erin, Ella, Aoife, Annie, Lilly, Jamie and Ned. She was over the moon with joy to meet her youngest grandchild Ned, born in July this year, and in August at her grandson Cian’s First Holy Communion. She and Patsy had a beautiful photo with all ten grandchildren. It was a photo to be cherished. Betty was so proud and happy on that day surrounded by her family, which meant everything to her.

Betty enjoyed the simple things in life, chatting to her neighbours and many friends and was always up for a shopping trip with Colette, greatly enjoying a day out with her sisters Dora and Carmel. She enjoyed a good story, had a great sense of humour and had a lovely, hearty laugh. She was a fantastic cook and her apple tarts went down a treat with all her neighbours, not to mention all the Christmas cakes she made for all her family. No family occasion or school function would be complete for the grandchildren without ‘Nanna Betty’s’ fantastic buns.

Betty got on great with her sister-in-law Nancy and they would often look after the grandkids together. The best gift she gave to them was her time, be it on the floor playing farm, dressing dolls, colouring or reading to them, and she would often say: “Don’t worry about the housework, that will always be there,” and how right she was.

Betty bore her illness with much positivity. Throughout her life she battled many illnesses, but she fought them with extreme courage and bravery. She would sometimes smile and say: “It will take more than this to get me,” and it was this always-positive attitude that led to the deep shock and disbelief at her untimely passing.

She was deeply spiritual and had a great devotion to Our Lady. Betty attended Mass daily, attended the Holy Hour and during the month of May enjoyed the Rosary at St Mary’s Villas with her friends and neighbours. She prayed the Rosary regularly and her religious beliefs were very important to her.

Betty’s fall and subsequent head injury that led to her untimely passing occurred on 20 October, her son Paul’s 18th anniversary.

Betty truly was a remarkable lady and will be sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Patsy, daughter Colette, sons Brian and James, daughters-in-law Mary and Jenny, son-in-law Clinton, sisters Dora and Carmel, brothers Tom, Pat, Ned, John, Des and Michael, her adored grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Betty’s gentle soul rest in peace.