Carlow man struck garda in the face

A MAN who struck a detective garda in the face on Tullow Street, Carlow said he didn’t know it was a garda.

Christopher Geoghegan (53) of Beechwood Park, Pollerton Road, Carlow received a five-month sentence, suspended for 12 months, after he pleaded guilty to assault and threatening, insulting and behaviour at a recent sitting of the local district court.

Sergeant Hud Kelly said that Detective Garda Kieran Shields was on mobile patrol at Tullow Street, Carlow with another garda at 9.55pm on 31 December 2019. Mr Geoghegan was walking down the street with a “known male”. The male had a bottle of beer, which he placed down. From his car, Det Shields asked the male to put it into the bin.

The court was told the defendant started shouting at the gardaí, calling them ‘pricks’.

Sgt Kelly said Det Shields got out of his car to speak to the defendant, who then “threw a box” at him. “It contacted with his face … totally unprovoked,” said Sgt Kelly.

Mr Geoghegan had four previous convictions dating back to 2001 for offences that included assault.

Defending solicitor Joe Farrell said his client had not realised Det Shields was a garda. Mr Farrell said the detective was dressed in plain clothes and was travelling in an unmarked car.

“He panicked when he approached,” he said. “He thought he was going to be assaulted and struck Garda Shields.”

He said Mr Geoghegan had not been out since the incident and had only taken one or two drinks on the night. Mr Farrell said he had spoken to Det Shields, who accepted the assault would not have happened “in the cold light of day”.

Mr Farrell suggested a suspended sentence as his client had learned a lesson from the incident.

Judge Geraldine Carthy ruled as outlined.