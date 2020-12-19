  • Home >
Carlow records further significant rise in Covid-19 cases

Saturday, December 19, 2020

Carlow recorded 16 cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, the biggest daily increase since October.

108 cases have been reported in the county in the last two weeks and Carlow continues the fourth highest rate of Covid-19.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 5 additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There have been a total of 2,154 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Friday 18th December, the HPSC has been notified of 527 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There are now a total of 78,776 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

  • 271 are men / 255 are women
  • 65% are under 45 years of age
  • The median age is 37 years old
  • 191 in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford, 27 in Kilkenny, and the remaining 179 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

 

As of 2pm today 207 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 28 are in ICU. 12 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

 

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, the Department of Health said: ““The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern. As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend. It is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.”

 

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

 

