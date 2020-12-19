Charge points for for EVs installed at Tesco car parks

  • Home >
Friday, December 18, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

TESCO branches in Tullow and Carlow town are among the 47 new electric vehicle (EV) charge points installed at the retailer’s car parks across the country.

Tesco Ireland and ESB this week confirmed the completion of 47 charge points, which are 22kW dual chargers, providing charging capacity to two vehicles simultaneously.

The chargers will be capable of providing up to 145km of driving range in 60 minutes. The chargers will allow Tesco customers to easily charge their cars conveniently while shopping, positively contributing to a cleaner environment.

“We are delighted to see the rollout of the electric vehicle infrastructure completed at Tesco store car parks nationwide. In partnership with ESB, we continue to look to the future to support our customers in every way we can,” said Geoff Byrne, chief operating officer, Tesco Ireland.

 

