Covid-19: five deaths, 527 cases

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has been notified of 527 new cases of Covid-19 and five additional deaths.

Of today’s cases, 271 were men, 255 were women and 65 per cent were under the age of 45.

Dublin accounted for 191 of today’s cases, while there were 54 in Cork, 44 in Donegal, 32 in Wexford and 27 in Kilkenny.

The remaining 179 cases were recorded across 20 other counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 207 patients being treated in hospital with Covid-19, 28 of whom were in Intensive Care Units.

Commenting on the figures, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The figures we are seeing across all key indicators of disease severity continue to give us strong reason for persistent, ongoing concern.

“As we head into a week with uniquely risky inter-household and inter-generational mixing, please remember to act responsibly. Start this weekend – it is never too late to cut down your contacts, cancel plans, or avoid a crowd.

“Bear in mind that you may well be the link in a chain of transmission that ends with a vulnerable loved one catching this dangerous disease. Stop that chain of transmission now – limit your movements today.”

Northern Ireland

In the North, 640 new cases were reported today, with 17 Covid-related deaths.

Earlier this week, the Northern Ireland Executive confirmed increased restrictions would return to the region on St Stephen’s Day in an effort to curb the spread of the virus there.

Today, UK prime minister Boris Johnson made a drastic move, putting London and areas of the south-east of England into Tier 4 restrictions, which will see non-essential retail, gyms and close-contact services, such as hairdressers.

In Ireland, the Government will meet on Tuesday to decide on increasing restrictions for the hospitality sector before the end of the year.

Gastropubs and restaurants are expected to close once again, with December 30th the likely date for closure, while it is thought non-essential retail will remain open.