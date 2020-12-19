Dazzler the elf spotted at Gaelscoil!

By Suzanne Pender

WHERE is Dazzler? That was the question on everyone’s lips this week, with Carlow gardaí keen to crack the case on the whereabouts of this naughty elf!

Since the start of December, children countrywide have been asking ‘where’s Dazzler?’ with sightings of the mischievous elf everywhere from the skyline of Páirc an Chrócaigh during the recent All-Ireland hurling final to the Fr Ted House in Co Clare and many locations in-between. This week, the search brought Carlow gardaí to Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc, following a tip-off that Dazzler had been spotted in the school office and in a number of classrooms.

Following all HSE and Department of Education guidelines on social distancing, the junior infant classes met the gardaí in the school yard, where each group was able to learn of the latest progress in the #FindDazzler #AimsighDazzler campaign.

The naíonáin bheaga lined the school car park as Sgt Conor Egan arrived in the squad car with blue lights flashing. He told the children that a further report had been sent in to say that Dazzler had been spotted hiding behind the principal’s car.

A quick search proved fruitless, but Sgt Egan then received a message on his radio to say that the roguish elf was last seen heading for the Éire Óg club and on to Fairgreen Shopping Centre!

The children were fascinated to hear that the garda helicopter and canine unit may need to be deployed to catch this Scarlet Pimpernel of elves.

With 90 pairs of junior infant eyes now more keenly tuned than ever, perhaps we will #FindDazzler #AimsighDazzler before he can do any more naughty things before Christmas Eve.