Focus Ireland has helped 45 Carlow households to secure homes in 2020

By Suzanne Pender

AS THE Christmas countdown continues, Focus Ireland announced today that so far this year it has helped 45 households in Carlow to secure a home in partnership with the state, Carlow County Council and its supporters.

The majority of these homes were secured since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March.

According to latest figures in the southeast region, which includes Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford , 35 adults are currently homeless in Carlow, with 14 families homeless, including 22 children.

The national housing and homeless charity also announced today that Focus Housing Association, the approved housing body which is the property arm of Focus Ireland, directly provided secure housing to 11 homeless or at-risk households in Carlow so far this year through a mix of long-term and youth housing.

Focus Ireland in Carlow operates a number of vital services in partnership with Carlow County Council. These include a tenancy support and sustainment service for people at risk of homelessness, a dedicated youth housing service and several other services that support people currently experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“There has been great work done during the Covid-19 pandemic to keep people safe. We have also helped to reduce the number of homeless people from a record high of over 10,000 to 8,737. This was achieved through great partnership work with the state, local authorities and other NGOs and we must look to build on this approach in 2021,” said Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan.

“It goes without saying that this has been an incredibly difficult and challenging year for the whole country and there is plenty more to be done in the area of homelessness to keep people safe during this pandemic and beyond.

“However, it is great to think that because of our work, 45 households in Carlow will be waking up on Christmas morning safe in their homes who would have otherwise been homeless or at risk. We are not saying that 45 households are not homeless solely because of the work of Focus Ireland; every case involved partnerships, whether they are with government, local authorities, Tusla or the HSE and each of them should be as proud of these achievements as are we,” added Mr Dennigan.

Focus Ireland said that it is working hard to support individuals, families and children and relies very heavily on public donations to ensure it can carry out the full extent of its work with over 14,500 people nationwide each year.

While the charity receives state funding, it still has to raise over 40% of its annual budget through fundraising.

Focus Ireland founder Sr Stanislaus Kennedy made an urgent appeal for public support this Christmas to ensure the charity continues to be there when people are most in need of help.

Donate to Focus Ireland’s Christmas appeal at www.focusireland.ie or phone 1850 204205.