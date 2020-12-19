Former State pathologist John Harbison dies

By Digital Desk Staff

Professor John Harbison, the former State pathologist, has died.

The Irish Times reports Prof Harbison died peacefully on Friday according to a death notice posted online.

Aged in his 80s, he served as State pathologist for almost 30 years between 1974 and 2003.

Prof Harbison was involved in many high-profile cases including the Kerry babies case, the Sophie Toscan du Plantier case and the investigation into the Grangegorman killings.

The Dublin-born doctor became the State’s first forensic pathologist in 1974.

He was born in the Howth area of north Co Dublin and graduated in medicine from Trinity College Dublin in 1960, where he lectured in medical jurisprudence for many years.

Funeral

In 1991, he was appointed professor of forensic medicine and toxicology at the Royal College of Surgeons.

As State pathologist, he carried out some 100 post-mortems a year.

He is survived by his wife Kathleen, children Isobel and Austin, grandchildren Jack and Edith, brother Peter, son-in-law Conor, extended family and friends.

His funeral service on Monday next will remain private for family and close friends only, in line with government pandemic guidelines on public gatherings.