Gardaí find ‘shebeen’ and ‘clandestine’ wet pubs operating throughout Ireland

Sarah Mooney

Gardaí have identified various breaches of Covid-19 regulations over the past 24 hours, including “clandestine” wet pubs and a “shebeen” attended by 30 people.

Under Operation Navigation, officers are continuing to inspect licensed premises to ensure compliance with public health guidelines and regulations.

A number of breaches were detected across the country in the last 24 hours, including in Limerick, Cork, Carlow and Meath.

The breaches involve more than one “wet” pub opening for “clandestine” business, with gardaí describing scenes involving “fresh pints, TV on and fire lighting”.

Gardaí also identified several gastropubs failing to comply with Covid-19 regulations, with breaches including 12 tables occupied with “no sign” of food, tables placed without adequate physical distancing, and staff not wearing face masks.

Shebeen

In one case, gardaí discovered a “shebeen” premises where alcohol was being sold without a licence.

A search by officers found 30 people socialising and consuming “intoxicating liquor,” in a crowd that wore no face coverings and was not adhering to social distancing.

Gardaí said files will be submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking advice as to how to proceed, in all cases where breaches of public health regulations have been identified.

Gardaí noted the vast majority of premises continue to comply with Covid-19 regulations but reminded “every person of their social and personal responsibility not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.”

“The Covid-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society, the virus is still spreading, it is still leading to serious illness and death,” a Garda statement said.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with public health guidelines and regulations in order to continue to save lives.”