Man arrested after €36k of cocaine seized in Co Galway

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested one man following the seizure of around €36,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash in Co Galway.

At around 6.45pm on Friday, gardaí from the Galway Divisional Drugs Unit stopped and searched a vehicle in the Oranmore Village area.

During the search, around €8,000 of suspected cocaine and €800 in cash was seized by officers.

A further €28,000 of suspected cocaine was later seized by Gardaí in a related follow up search in the area.

A man in his 30s was arrested in connection with this seizure and detained at the North Western Regional Garda Headquarters in Galway.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing and all drugs seized are subject to analysis.