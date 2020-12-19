‘Rash decision’ to reopen schools in North as normal in January criticised

  • Home >
Saturday, December 19, 2020

By Rebecca Black, David Young and Michelle Devane, PA

Northern Ireland’s schools will reopen as planned in January, the region’s education minister has said.

Peter Weir said “in the best interests of all pupils” he had decided all schools and other education settings would reopen in the first week of January.

The Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) northern secretary has since called on the minister to reconsider his “rash decision” to allow schools reopen as planned.

The minister had moved to clarify the situation on Friday, after teachers and parents demanded answers amid uncertainty around how education will operate during the six-week lockdown in the region.

Mr Weir said: “My main priority has always been to protect our children’s education, mental health and wellbeing. I believe that this can best be achieved through face-to-face learning and social engagement in schools.

“I am mindful of the impact the pandemic is having on our children and young people, particularly those who are vulnerable and from disadvantaged backgrounds. We have a high number of vulnerable children in Northern Ireland, for many of these pupils school is a safe haven and closing schools will immediately deprive them of this safe space.

“That is why I have decided that it is in the best interests of all pupils for schools to open in the first week of January so that their education is not disrupted any further.”

Mr Weir added that he would consider what further steps can be taken to help and support schools. He also said he would continue to seek the views of principals, school staff and pupils on the issue.

On Friday, Mr Weir also urged all stakeholders to try to work together to make it a reality that children can sit the transfer test in their own primary school setting.

Concerns had been raised about the prospect of primary-age children from several schools mixing when they gather to take tests set as part of an academic selection transfer process used by some secondary schools.

While January’s tests are conducted by private companies, the Department of Education has ultimate responsibility for ensuring school settings are safe.

The Executive delayed a decision on schools at its meeting on Thursday when ministers agreed to introduce the fresh restrictions on other sections of society.

Education and health officials were instead tasked to engage on potential options to reduce face-to-face school time in the new term.

‘Rash decision’

Earlier on Friday, Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill had urged education and health officials to “quickly conclude discussions” on what measures could be introduced at the start of next term.

First Minister Arlene Foster suggested that schools would open as scheduled in January, with the focus of officials’ discussions on additional safety measures.

Following Mr Weir’s clarification on Friday evening, the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) northern secretary called on the Education Minister to reconsider his “rash decision” to allow schools reopen as planned.

Gerry Murphy expressed his members’ “anger, disappointment and frustration” at Mr Weir’s decision to wait until 8pm on the evening the majority of schools had closed for the Christmas holidays to inform principals that schools will reopen as normal next month.

“The minister clearly has no regard for the health and wellbeing of education workers, INTO members, and it would appear he has little concern for the children and young people in his department’s care or their parents,” he said.

Mr Murphy said instead of reopening schools, the minister should take account of the rapidly rising R number and consider where “it sits in light of the broader strategy already agreed by the NI Executive”.

