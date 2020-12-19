What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received six planning applications between 11-17 December.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED

Ballon

Joseph Abbey wishes to retain two single storey sheds, restricted to domestic storage only at Ballon Hill, Ballon.

Carlow

Michael O’Reilly wishes to change of use of an existing first floor function room used in conjunction with an existing public house to use as two self-contained apartments along with retention of single storey extension at Centaur Street, Carlow.

The residents association of New Oak wish to enclose the green area and basket-ball play area with the erection of a V Mesh type steel fence with pedestrian and vehicle access gates at New Oak, Carlow.

Fenagh

Kenneth and Fiona Murphy wish to construct a single storey extension to the side of existing dwelling at Ballydarton,

Fenagh.

Mary Brookes & Shane Byrne wish to demolish existing single storey extension & partial demolition of existing storage shed and construct new single storey extension at Ashgrove, Fenagh

Kellistown

Robert Fitzpatrick wishes to construct a one and a half storey dwelling, detached storage shed at Moyle Big, Kellistown.