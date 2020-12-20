A Christmas Hootenanny spectacular tonight

By Suzanne Pender

Don’t forget, local company Site7 Productions are bringing a Christmas party like no other to the masses tonight Sunday 20 December at 8pm. The event is the brain child of Stephen Corry and Greg Mynhardt and the first in a scheduled series of online concerts planned.

This Christmas Hootenanny spectacular will feature the Greatest Showman himself, Jim Siney and the incredible Tumbling Dice as resident house band plus a number of guest appearances by artists from The Backline.

The event will be hosted by Martin Bridgeman. A seasoned pro and talented musician himself, Martin hosts the hugely popular Ceol Anocht show on KCLR and is an avid and active supporter of local music artists.

The show will be streamed on Live Cam Ireland (link below) on Sunday 20 December at 8pm.

Tickets for the event are €6.19 including booking fee and can be purchased from Eventbrite (link below)

This promises to be a very special event and one of the highlights will be Ken and Joanne Nolan performing their No.1 Christmas song **Get Your Jingle On** live for the first time.

https://www.eventbrite.com/…/the-christmas-hootenanny…

https://www.facebook.com/events/403135450740402