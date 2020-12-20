  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Arrest after search finds €120k haul of cocaine and cannabis in Kildare

Arrest after search finds €120k haul of cocaine and cannabis in Kildare

Sunday, December 20, 2020

By Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested a man following the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis herb with a combined value believed to be €126,500 in Kildare.

Gardaí attached to the Kildare Divisional Drugs Unit carried out a search under warrant of a residence in the Newbridge area just after 8pm on Saturday.

During the search, cocaine worth €120,500 and cannabis herb worth a further €6,000 were discovered at the location, along with other “drug paraphernalia”.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested by gardaí and taken to Newbridge Garda Station.

He has since been charged and he will now appear before court at a later date.

Gardaí said the seized drugs are pending analysis and investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Sinn Féin most popular party in country as Fine Gael support slips

Sunday, 20/12/20 - 10:33am

No plan to cancel UK-Ireland flights over new Covid strain, airlines say

Sunday, 20/12/20 - 9:44am

Consider one-day Christmas amid ‘aggressive’ new Covid strain, North urged

Sunday, 20/12/20 - 8:29am