Carlow IWA gets grant of €43,500

By Suzanne Pender

VITAL funding of €43,518.40 has been granted to Carlow Wheelchair Association to provide essential transport services for local people with mobility issues.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week welcomed the announcement of €43,518.40 to fund the conversion of a vehicle on behalf of the Irish Wheelchair Association in Carlow.

“This is great news for Carlow Wheelchair Association. The vehicle will be used to provide essential transport services for people with mobility issues in Carlow,” she said.

“Carlow Wheelchair Association provides an invaluable service in the community and I am pleased to be able to support their efforts.”

The funding is provided under the Mobility and Cancer Care Transport Measure of the Clár programme.