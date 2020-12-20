Christmas in Direct Provision: helping put toys under the tree

Muireann Duffy

Christmas is an exciting time for children, looking forward to the visit of Santa and seeing what he has left under their tree on Christmas morning, but for families living in Direct Provision, not having a Christmas tree to call their own is only one of the challenges facing them every year.

The weekly allowance of €38.80 per adult and €29.80 per child is quickly swallowed up by the bare essentials, leaving little room for the Christmas comforts so many of us take for granted.

Every Child is your Child was set up in 2016 to assist parents of children living in Direct Provision with back to school costs when spokesperson Donnah Vuma, who spent six years in the system, saw first-hand how the Government’s back to school payment was not enough to cover the essentials when her child started secondary school.

“The schools are a sanctuary for them,” says Donnah, explaining the need for their annual Backpack Drive each August, when they ask people to donate school equipment, such as uniforms and stationery for children in Direct Provision.

“It’s the little bit of normality they have before they go back to the Direct Provision centre at the end of the day.

If they are fully equipped like everyone else, they can have that six to eight hours when that forget they are from a Direct Provision centre.

“When they are in school, they get to be like other children in their class. That’s why we feel our work is so important, because we want them to be exactly the same as their classmates.

“If the child feels they are different, it can have a huge impact on the way they perform in school and their confidence, but if they are fully equipped like everyone else, they can have that six to eight hours when that forget they are from a Direct Provision centre.

“They can have a normal childhood for that part of their day,” says Donnah.

Christmas Drive

For the last two years, the group have also extended their efforts to the festive season, knowing how difficult it is for families living in Direct Provision to give their children a Christmas that resembles that of their classmates.

In the past, Every Child is your Child asked the public to donate toys for children, which were then divided among the centres, but this year, people are being urged to donated gift vouchers instead.

“We understand that sometimes people want to actually give a gift but it’s very difficult to try and match a personalised gift to each child,” explains Donnah.

While people’s generosity is greatly appreciated, the group found that many children were receiving toys that were not age-appropriate due to the lack of gifts aimed at older children.

“We found we were getting loads of toys for toddlers and infants and there isn’t that big of a number of them, it’s more the school-going aged children,” says Donnah.

Can you sacrifice one cup of coffee today? few days left to Christmas. all the little ones will be waiting with excitement to open up presents. Help us give a gift of choice by donating towards this campaign. Every little bit helps. https://t.co/wdX1RuKcJP — EveryChildisYourChild (@eciycireland) December 17, 2020

Their aim this year is to have a €40 voucher for each child, using the database of families assisted under the Backpack Drive to identify those who may need assistance in purchasing gifts.

Vouchers for clothes and food are also welcome, as Christmas dinner is not such a festive experience in many Direct Provision centres as Donnah explains: “On Christmas Day, you get your dinner plate when you go for lunch because the canteen is closed [later], so you will be having a cold slice of ham and turkey, salad and bread for you Christmas dinner.

“We are hoping that with a voucher, it will enable the parent to get whatever they need for Christmas.”

This year has been a very difficult period for charitable groups, but Donnah says the generosity of the public continues to amaze her, despite the sting of Covid-19.

There’s so much empathy from the public now…It’s heart-warming to see that response.

“It was really overwhelming when we did the Backpack Drive. I thought it would be a disaster this year because there was so much uncertainty, but people were just giving whatever they could.

“It’s amazing because when it all comes together, it makes such a huge difference.

“There’s so much empathy from the public now. They understand how difficult it is not to have things because they possibly experienced something similar during the pandemic. It’s heart-warming to see that response.”

The group have contacts in Direct Provision centres around the country, so if people wish to help families in their local area in any way they can, Every Child is your Child can be a starting point.

“Previously we would have said to reach out to your local Direct Provision centre and find out how you can help, but what we would encourage this year is if you get in touch with us, we will put you in contact with someone in a centre.

“Alternatively, people can make a donation to the campaign online (everychildireland.org) to help us purchase gift cards, or they can buy a gift card themselves, then send it over to us and we can distribute those to the different centres.”

After a very difficult year, a donation or gesture of any kind may end 2020 on a happier note for a child and their family living in Direct Provision and ensure they have one less worry on their mind this festive season.