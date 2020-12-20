Covid-19: 505 cases in North amid calls for emergency meeting over new strain

By Cate McCurry, PA

Four of the five power-sharing parties in Northern Ireland are calling for an emergency meeting of the Executive to discuss the new strain of Covid-19 found in England.

It comes as 505 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the region on Sunday, with a further 13 deaths also announced.

There are currently 421 people with the virus in the North’s hospitals, with 30 patients in intensive care.

Government ministers from Sinn Féin, the Alliance Party and the SDLP issued a joint request for an Executive meeting to be held on Sunday.

In a letter seen by the PA news agency, Minister for Justice Naomi Long, Minister for Finance Conor Murphy and Minister for Infrastructure Nichola Mallon raised concerns about the more infectious coronavirus variant found in England.

Given all of the changes happening across these islands today regarding Covid restrictions and with Christmas just days away, Executive needs to meet tomorrow to provide clarity for families, particularly those planning to travel to form bubbles. People need answers urgently. — Naomi Long MLA (@naomi_long) December 19, 2020

It is understood that Minister for Health Robin Swann, from the UUP, has also written to First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill calling for an urgent meeting.

It remains unclear whether the DUP has agreed.

“The speed and scale of the virus transmission spread and the fact that it is so fast-moving is a cause for alarm to us all,” the parties said in a joint letter.

“While our Executive met last Thursday and moved to take decisions ahead of others, it would be prudent for the full Executive to be briefed by the Minister of Heath and the chief medical officer and chief scientific officer at the earliest opportunity.

“We must satisfy ourselves that our regulations and restrictions over the Christmas period and those agreed over the coming six-week period are sufficiently robust enough to safeguard public health in the context of these latest developments.

“On this basis we are writing to request that a remote meeting of the Executive Committee is convened today, Sunday 20 December.”

Joint plea

The joint plea comes after people in Northern Ireland were urged to keep their Christmas bubbles as small as possible and to consider forming them for December 25th only amid the “aggressive new strain” of Covid-19.

The first and deputy first ministers and Mr Swann met with chief medical officer Michael McBride and chief scientific adviser Professor Ian Young on Saturday as rules were tightened in other parts of the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson effectively cancelled Christmas for millions of people across London and south-east England after scientists said a new coronavirus variant is spreading more rapidly.

Ms O’Neill said on Saturday: “Christmas bubbling arrangements are in place for those who feel they need to come together.

“If you must avail of them, then please consider doing so for one day only, Christmas Day.

“Keep your bubble as small as possible and meet for the shortest amount of time you can.

“We are clearly very worried about the Covid-19 situation that is unfolding. The speed at which this variant strain of the virus is spreading is deeply concerning.”

The Northern Ireland Executive decided last week to impose a six-week lockdown from December 26th.

But, under current plans, up to three households will be allowed to congregate together in “social bubbles” between December 23rd and 27th, unlike the rest of the UK.