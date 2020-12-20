Covid-19: four deaths, 764 cases as CMO urges reconsideration of Christmas plans

Muireann Duffy

The Department of Health has today been notified of 764 new cases of Covid-19 and four additional deaths.

Of the cases notified today, 403 were men, 355 were women and 67 per cent were under the age of 45.

The median age of cases was 34-years-old, with 284 cases recorded in Dublin, 70 in Limerick, 52 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and 37 in Wexford. The remaining 277 were spread across 20 additional counties.

As of 2pm today, there were 233 patients being treated in hospitals with Covid-19, 29 of whom were in Intensive Care Units.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan commented on the cases saying: “Every indicator of disease severity is moving in the wrong direction, more rapidly than we had anticipated.

“We have particularly strong concerns about the prospect of inter-generational mixing around the festive season.”

Cases rising quickly. We have low cases and deaths compared to EU/UK/US. This is at risk now- just as vaccines arrive. To protect yourself & those you love: Stay home. Don’t meet up. Stay away from restaurants/pubs. Avoid crowds. Use masks. Follow health advice. @roinnslainte — Dr Tony Holohan (@CMOIreland) December 20, 2020

Dr Holohan added that on December 11t, the seven-day incidence rate for people aged 19-44 was 106 per 100,000, but yesterday this rate had more than doubled to 217.

“If these younger people come into contact with their loved ones over the age of 65, we could see a spike in infections in this more vulnerable group,” Dr Holohan said.

“This would lead to very a serious pattern of disease, hospitalisations, ICU admissions and unnecessary deaths.”

Dr Holohan also urged people to reconsider their Christmas plans as the transmission of the virus has now reached worrying levels.

“If you have been socialising in the past few weeks or over this weekend, consider your Christmas plans carefully. Is it responsible to meet with your family over 65 later this week, if you have not kept your contacts low?

“Should you cancel your plans? We have the very real prospect of Covid-19 vaccines on the horizon. Ensure that your loved ones stay alive to receive them, by keeping your distance from them if you have not restricted your movements to this point.

“As difficult as it may seem, staying away from older family this Christmas will protect them – and it would be an exceptional sacrifice made for the common good,” Dr Holohan said.