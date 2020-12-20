Kodaline, Luke O’Neill and Marty Morrisey to feature in RTÉ New Year’s Eve show

James Cox

Kodaline will be the subject of a special show, presented by Nicky Byrne, for RTÉ One’s New Year’s Eve line-up.

In ‘Soundtrack To My Life’ Kodaline will collaborate with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra to create a unique playlist of songs that mean the most to them and reveal to presenter Nicky Byrne the stories behind their choices.

Kathyrn Thomas and Deirdre O’Kane will front the NYE Countdown Show, which will shine a spotlight on some of Ireland’s best home grown talent.

Kodaline will perform some of their greatest hits. They will also invite special guests along such as Loah and Jack L, to perform songs that have influenced the band in their career and life.

After Soundtrack To My Life presenters Kathryn Thomas and Deirdre O’ Kane will front a celebration of homegrown talent from Dublin’s famed Gaiety Theatre, as they’re joined by some of Ireland’s most talented musicians and comedians to bid farewell to an unforgettable year and ring in a more hopeful 2021.

Sharon Shannon and her band will be the house band in the Gaiety Theatre for the evening. Jerry Fish will bring his unique energy to the stage and Mary Coughlan will give a soulful solo performance as well as a special duet with Brian Kennedy.

A special Riverdance performance will also be part of the show.

One of the most hopeful stories of this year has been that of 18-year-old Cuan Durkin from Dublin. UK pantomime producers saw footage of him busking on Grafton Street and offered him a dream opportunity to play Prince Charming. Cuan will celebrate the end of his memorable year by singing for his many new fans all over the country.

Mundy will be joined by rocker prof Luke O’ Neill for a performance, while the RTÉ Concert Orchestra will accompany Tolü Makay for a beautiful rendition of The Sawdoctors hit, N17.

For the moment the clock strikes midnight, Lyra, featuring dancer Fionn McMorrow, will perform New Day at Dublin Castle.

Preparing for the evening, Kathryn Thomas said: “We’re all ready to welcome 2021 with open arms. It’s not about celebrating the year that was, but for Deirdre and I, it’s about celebrating the year that’s coming.”

Munster is home to some of our best comedians. Waterford Whispers News will feature sketches with Aengus Mac Grianna and Pat Shortt will be joined by his daughter Faye for a special comedy sketch.

Other guests include comedian Jason Byrne, RTÉ’s GAA Correspondent Marty Morrissey, Senator Lynn Ruane, and RTÉ Radio 1 presenter Sarah McInerney. They will talk about how this year will go down in history and their wishes for 2021.

Commenting ahead of the show Deirdre O’Kane said: “Ringing in the new year is always a special time, but this year I believe it takes on even greater meaning for many of us. I couldn’t be happier than to mark the occasion alongside Kathryn; we’ll be welcoming 2021 in style with a celebration chock full of homegrown talent from the beautiful Gaiety stage.”

The NYE Countdown Show begins live at 10.45pm on Thursday 31st December on RTÉ One.