Over 200k approved for online trading for Carlow retailers

Over €200,000 has been drawn down by Carlow retailers to enhance their digital offering during Covid-19.

The Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme is being implemented by Enterprise Ireland and six local retailers have been approved to draw down funds €219,758.

The purpose of the scheme is to enable Irish-owned retailers to enhance their digital capability and to develop a more competitive online offer that will enable an increase in their customer base and build a more resilient business in the domestic and global marketplace, both online and offline.

It is implemented by Enterprise Ireland on behalf of Department of Enterprise in response to the pandemic and the urgent need for retail companies to step up their online capability.