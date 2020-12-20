Philomena and Jim died within days of each other

By Charlie Keegan

A COUPLE from Graiguecullen, Carlow recently passed away within 46 days of each other.

Philomena Byrne (née Dowling), Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen, Carlow died on Tuesday 22 September – her 85th birthday – at Waterford University Hospital. She had been a patient in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny prior to her hospitalisation in Waterford. Philomena had been receiving dialysis treatment.

Philomena’s husband James (Jim) Byrne, who was aged 84, died peacefully on Saturday 7 November at Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow, where he had been a resident for the final two-and-a-half years of his life. Jim was suffering from dementia.

Philomena and Jim had been married for 59 years, having wed in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on 4 September 1961.

A native of St Fiacc’s Terrace, Philomena was an avid reader and enjoyed watching television, particularly dramas like The Crown, while also having a keen interest in matters political, such as the life and times of US President Donald Trump. She was also a devotee of nature documentaries.

Jim, a native of Graignamanagh, Co Kilkenny, worked for Corcoran’s Mineral Works in Carlow for a total of 43 years, the greater part of his service being as a driver for the company, while in latter years he worked in the store area. The closure of Corcoran’s in 1991 brought an end to Jim’s working life. He was a highly valued employee of the mineral waters company.

Jim had come to live in Graiguecullen at the age of five, following the death of his father Denis, who was killed in a road accident in England.

A man of quiet disposition, he was an avid follower of Graiguecullen and Laois football teams, having played for the Carlow border club. Along with Philomena he would attend football games in which his younger brother, the late Dinty Byrne, played for Graiguecullen and Laois.

As a native of Co Kilkenny, he was a devoted follower of the Cats in hurling. Jim was a supporter of Everton in cross-channel soccer.

He was a keen gardener, always keeping the Byrne garden in tip-top trim.

A very united couple, Philomena and Jim did not stray far from home throughout their long, happy marriage. They did enjoy going over to England to visit Jim’s relatives in the English capital and also travelling to Birmingham, where Philomena’s best friend and former next-door-neighbour in St Fiacc’s, Margaret Smyth, lived.

The couple were spiritual people, Jim being a daily Mass-goer at St Clare’s up to the time he went into residential care.

The funeral Masses for Philomena and Jim were both celebrated in their local St Clare’s Church, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the obsequies could only be attended by small numbers.

Fr John Dunphy, PP, Graiguecullen-Killeshin, officiated at both Masses as well as reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Jim was the oldest of four boys and the last surviving member of his family, having been predeceased by his brothers Tommy (Graiguecullen), Dinty (Graiguecullen) and John (Jersey, UK). Another brother, Paddy, died in infancy.

The couple had one daughter, Paula (Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen), who survives her parents.

Philomena is also survived by her sisters Anna, Mary and Martha, being predeceased by her brothers Henry and Mick. Besides daughter Paula, Jim is survived by his sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, in-laws, extended family, good neighbours, his friends in Hillview Nursing Home and circle of friends.

May Philomena and Jim rest in peace.