Tasty meals tickle pupils’ taste buds at Askea BNS

By Suzanne Pender

DESPITE the cold weather, pupils at Holy Family Boys School, Askea are keeping warm from the inside out this winter thanks to the delicious meals prepared freshly for them each day! The school’s new on-site purpose-built kitchen has been operating since September and is certainly going down a treat with pupils and parents alike.

The pupils have a choice of soup twice a week, a hot dinner once a week and sandwiches and snacks on the remaining days. In fact, the dinner menu available to the boys would tickle anyone’s taste buds with a terrific variety of options covering many cuisines and catering to specific dietary needs.

The boys’ parents can order their preferred choices through an app, while their meals can be pre-ordered up to two weeks in advance.

The boys have given lots of positive feedback on their new lunch options and are more than happy to give the whole new venture a big thumbs up!

The kitchen has been a very successful and welcome addition to the school and management and staff want to thank the kitchen staff for their help and hard work throughout the year. They wish them and the entire community at Askea BNS a very safe and peaceful Christmas.