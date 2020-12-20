The gift of generosity at Christmas time

By Fr Paddy Byrne

GENEROSITY is a wonderful gift. To have a big heart is a blessing; that means being open and compassionate in love to the needs of others. Generosity is contagious and beneficial.

Fact: the more we give, the more we receive. Generosity is measured in our ability to engage and be present to the needs of others. It is also very important to be generous to ourselves. The more I care for myself, the greater I can care for others. Christmas is a celebration of generosity. God’s love is so overwhelming that he embraced our human vulnerability and became one of us – a birth that evoked generosity, from shepherds to wise men. May we all be blessed with generous hearts this festive season.

Christmas 2020 comes after a most challenging year – a year we will never forget. We see light at the end of the tunnel, but let’s stay safe and be responsible as we await the vaccines to end this terrible pandemic.

Trust: the Lord is with us and his light is brighter than any winter darkness. May we all be anointed with peace of mind and health of body throughout the Christmas season and throughout the New Year.

HOW MUCH DOES A PRAYER WEIGH?

Annabelle, a poorly-dressed lady with a look of defeat on her face, walked into a grocery store. She approached the owner in a most humble manner and asked if she could have some groceries on credit. She softly explained that her husband was very ill and unable to work, that they had seven children and they needed food.

John Longhouse, the grocer, scoffed at her and requested that she leave his store.

Visualising the family’s needs, she said: “Please, sir, I will bring you the money just as soon as I can.”

John told her he could not give credit, as she did not have an account at his store.

Standing beside the counter was a customer who overheard the conversation between the two. The customer walked forward and told the grocer that he would pay for whatever she needed for her family.

The grocer said in a very reluctant voice: “Do you have a grocery list?”

Louise replied: “Yes, sir.”

“Okay,” he said, “put your grocery list on the scales and whatever it weighs, I will give you that amount in groceries.”

Louise hesitated a moment with a bowed head, then she reached into her purse and took out a piece of paper and scribbled something on it. She then laid the piece of paper on the scales carefully with her head still bowed.

The eyes of both the grocer and the customer showed amazement, when the scales went down and stayed down. Staring at the scales, the grocer turned slowly to the customer and said begrudgingly: “I can’t believe it.”

The customer smiled and the grocer started putting the groceries on the other side of the scales. The scales did not balance so he continued to put more and more groceries on them until they would hold no more. The grocer stood there in utter disgust.

Finally, he grabbed the piece of paper from the scales and looked at it with even greater amazement. It was not a grocery list; it was a prayer, which said: ‘Dear Lord, you know my needs and I am leaving this in your hands.’

The grocer gave her the groceries that he had gathered and stood in stunned silence. Louise thanked him and left the store. The customer handed a €50 note to the grocer and said: “It was worth every penny of it.”

Some time later, the grocer discovered that the scales were broken; therefore, only God knows how much a prayer weighs.

A Christmas prayer

Little baby Jesus was born upon this day

Lying in a manger, laid upon soft hay.

His mother Mary cared for him,

His dad Joseph felt proud,

To be given such a precious boy,

They felt safe within God’s plans.

Shepherds came to greet him,

Wise men carried gifts,

And gave them to the baby,

They knew he would be king.

So we, too, on Christmas Day

Come to worship him.

And celebrate with love and hope,

To play and laugh and sing.

We love the lights upon the tree,

The presents and the food,

We share this special time together

And say our God is good.

So good he sent us Jesus

To walk and shine the way,

For us all to follow him,

Into a heavenly day.***