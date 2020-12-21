Beware of bogus callers

Monday, December 21, 2020

By Elizabeth Lee

Gardaí are reminding people to beware of bogus callers after receiving a complaint of fraud via a bogus tradesman in recent weeks. Gardaí are specifically warning people to be wary of any tradesperson who calls to your door offering to carry out works.

The recent case involves an injured party living in the south east who paid a substantial amount of money for work that was to be done to their home. The work was never carried out yet the injured party was deceived into paying for it.

If a person calls to your door offering to carry out work for you:

  • Ask for a sales brochure or other documentation that you can investigate and verify whether it is genuine

  • If you are satisfied they are genuine ask for a written itemised quotation and references from previous customers

  • Never engage with someone who insists on cash payment. Use a traceable method of payment

  • Advise elderly friends and neighbours of these scams

Never be embarrassed or ashamed to contact gardaí if you have fallen victim to this type of crime and report it immediately. You may prevent someone else becoming a victim.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Borris literary festival goes virtual

Monday, 21/12/20 - 6:31pm

Less than five cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday

Monday, 21/12/20 - 6:29pm

Tik Tok inspired art piece nabs commendation for young Carlow artist

Monday, 21/12/20 - 5:16pm