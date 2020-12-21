Borris literary festival goes virtual

By Elizabeth Lee

For some people the absolute essence of summer is listening to rock music in stuffy tents and drinking warm beer while others consider donning the wellies, listening to Irish country music and traipsing around the ploughing championship to be their summer highlight, for yet others, nothing spells out SUMMER than a trip to Borris for the Festival of Writing & Ideas.

Like every other great event that Ireland has to offer, Hugo Jellett’s three-day, literary shindig based around the Kavanagh family home in Borris, was postponed.

However, never to be defeated, Hugo and the organisers have been thinking laterally about how to get around the problem, and, up to this point, dug into their archives to podcast previous discussions with their past literary guests.

Now, for the new year, they’ve come up with a new series of podcasts, called The winter series.

“Our festival regulars know us as a little organisation that thinks big, so starting in January we will host a series of events bringing you a diverse array of internationally acclaimed speakers to share their insightful, thought-provoking and timely stories,” Hugo said.

The series begins on 7 January with a live conversation between Stephen Fry and Colm Tóibín.

Other talks include

Ruby Wax and Alastair Campbell on 22 January at 6.30pm;

Antony Beevor and Christina Lamb on 28 January ay 6.30pm;

Chrissie Hynde and Fiachna Ó Braonáin on 9 February at 6.30pm;

David Putnam and Carole Cadwalladr on 18 February at 6.30pm;

Philippe Sands and Ayelet Waldman on 4 March at 6.30pm;

Bob Geldof and a surprise guest on 18 March at 6.30pm;

Carl Bernstein and Fintan O’Toole on 30 March 30 at 6.30pm).

You can book tickets now on www.winterseries.ie with a pay-what-you-can donation, and can watch the event live or on playback.