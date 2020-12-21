Death notices

Elizabeth Byrne

Cappalug, Killeshin, Co. Carlow, passed away suddenly, on 20 December 2020, at her home.

Beloved daughter of Betty and the late Mick, much loved sister of Patricia, Seamus and Bernadette, loved and adored special friend of Kayla, Erica, Sasha and Petra Robinson and cherished sister-in-law of Emmet and Joanne.

She will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving mother, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, relatives, friends and especially her good friends and amazing staff at The Delta Centre, Carlow.

May Elizabeth’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace. Funeral arrangements will be confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Paul O’Brien

Killoughternane, Borris, Carlow and late of Old Youghal Road, St Lukes, Cork.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, beloved husband of Bea (Birgit) (Stockhaus) and adored Daddy of Louie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, parents Conor and Georgina, brother Pat, sisters, Anne and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and dear friends and neighbours.

Due to current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (family and friends) will take place at 11am Tuesday 22 December in St. Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, R21 Y004. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/uQIQ0YZfpS

Private Cremation to take place at 2pm on Wedsnesday 23 December at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

Patsy Price

Ballinabranna, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on 20 December 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. He will be sadly missed by his extended family, relatives and friends.

May Patsy Rest in Peace Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private funeral and burial will take place for family in St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna.

Patsy funeral cortége will pass his home on Tuesday morning at 11.45am on his final journey to St Fintan’s Church and people are welcome to line the route whilst adhering to social distancing

Anthony (Tony) Burke

33 Eastwood Road, Goodmayes, Ilford, England and formerly of Killeshin, Ballickmoyler, Laois, passed away peacefully, on December 13th, 2020, at St Bartholomew’s Hospital, London.

Beloved husband of Pauline, father of Lisa, Toni and Carl, adored grandfather of Aurelia, Lyra, Charles, Harold and Chloe and cherished brother of P.J (New Zealand), Michael (Canada), Martin (Killeshin) and the late Oliver.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, son-in-law Mark, daughter-in-law Jessica, brothers, brothers-in-law Joe, Jim, sisters-in-law Teresa, Colette, Bridie, Nora and Mary, nephews, nieces, cousins especially Una Scully, Tommy, Pat and the late Paul Lacey, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements at a later date.