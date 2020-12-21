Drive-by Xmas parade was a special treat for nursing home residents

By Suzanne Pender

CHEERING children, flashing lights, waves from Santa and even a surprise visit from a very well-behaved alpaca!

The local community pulled out all the stops recently to give the residents of SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig an unforgettable Christmas experience by organising a festive car parade.

The well-wrapped residents came outside to watch a stream of vehicles, from tractors to fire engines and garda cars to child-filled buses, drive past their front door, all excitedly waving and wishing them well. The parade was organised as part of the Nursing Homes Ireland (NHI) Communities Caring Together initiative.

Once again, the nursing home teamed up with Audrey Kieran of Cherish Childcare, Castledermot to make the parade possible, with Carmel Maher of Grangemount Pygmy and Alpacas in Grangeford, agricultural machinery dealers Gordon Hegarty, Frank Morris of Frank’s Garden Furniture, Murphy’s Butchers in Tullow, Tullow Fire and Rescue Service and local gardaí all coming on board.

Mayor of Carlow cllr Fergal Browne was also there along with the man of the hour – Santa!

“The whole community came together for the Christmas parade and the residents loved it,” said Jaison John, director of nursing at SignaCare Killerig.

While it has been a difficult time for residents and staff of nursing homes nationwide as well as their families, SignaCare Killerig have been overwhelmed by the ongoing support they’ve received from the local community. “We’ve been getting care packages and letters from school children from our own local school here in Grange and lots of schools and from families,” said Jaison.

SignaCare Killerig has been also working hard on social media to keep everyone in touch. And a huge step forward recently was the introduction of a waterproof pod complete with outdoor heating, lighting and two-way intercom system for residents and their families. The pod will allow for safe visiting over the coming weeks and has been warmly welcomed by all.