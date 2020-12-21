Gardaí issue first closure order for failure to adhere to Covid guidelines

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí in the north-west region have issued the first ‘Immediate Closure Order’ to a licenced premises under the Criminal Justice (Enforcement Powers) (Covid-19) Act.

The order was issued following “repeated engagement by local gardaí with the licensee”, during which persistent non-compliance with public health measures were observed, including the absence of substantial meals being served.

A file is now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on the matter.

Gardaí recorded 11 other breaches of public health guidelines over the past weekend, including one venue in the Dublin region in which between 180 and 200 people were found, with no social distancing or food being served.

Also in Dublin, a licenced premises was inspected at 1.30am, where 25 people were found with fresh pints, despite the 11.30pm mandatory closing time of restaurants and gastropubs under current restrictions.

In the south of the country, two premises were found in breach of guidelines regarding the need for an operating on-site kitchen. One had been using a gazebo in the smoking area to prepare food, while the other had been using an oven to reheat pizzas.

Gardaí in the eastern region also reported the discovery of a suspected shebeen over the weekend, where 30 people were found drinking, with no social distancing or face coverings being worn.

Deputy Commissioner John Twomey stressed the majority of licenced premises are continuing to abide by public health measures, but others were “not only committing an offence, but putting at risk the health of their staff, their customers, and their local community”.