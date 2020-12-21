Gardaí seize shotgun and €360k worth of drugs in Connacht

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis herb worth €360,00 and a shotgun following searches in Co Sligo and Co Leitrim yesterday.

One man was arrested following the discoveries involving gardaí and members of the Sligo and Leitrim Drug Divisional Units.

Shortly after 4pm on Sunday, a vehicle was stopped in Sligo City for breaches of road traffic legislation which led to the seizure of packages of the suspected cannabis herb totalling 17.5kg, with an estimated value of €350,000.

After the initial discovery, a follow-up search was conducted at an address in Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim where an additional 0.5 kg of suspected cannabis was found, worth an estimated €10,000, along with a shotgun.

According to Gardaí, searches in connection with the discoveries are continuing today and the man, aged in his 40s, is being held at Ballymote Garda Station, Co Sligo.