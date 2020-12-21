  • Home >
Hacketstown donates a huge haul of toys to children in need

Monday, December 21, 2020

Sgt Pat Courtney from Tallaght Community Police visited Hacketstown to collect donations from the parish’s annual Toy Sunday event, pictured with organisers Fr Terence McGovern and Edel Byrne

The incredibly generous selection of toys donated by Hacketstown parish at their annual Toy Sunday for children in need in the Tallaght area

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE generosity of the people of Hacketstown is making “one hell of a difference” to the lives of children this Christmas.

Once again, the local community dug deep to support their annual toy Sunday, a wonderful tradition begun by former Hacketstown parish priest Fr Jim McCormack, to donate toys to children in need at Christmas time.

Now retired, Fr Jim’s tradition very kindly continues in Hacketstown and just before Christmas Tallaght Community Police travelled to the east Carlow town to collect a huge haul of donated toys.

“The work done through Hacketstown is making a massive difference to families in Tallaght,” said Sgt Pat Courtney of Tallaght Community Police.

“We found that this year we had the most requests for toys that we ever had, so the need was there … there’s no doubt Hacketstown is making one hell of a difference to the lives of children this Christmas.”

Sgt Courtney confirmed that all of the toys were distributed in time for Christmas among various charities and contacts in the community.

“Fr Jim is retired now, but because of his great work and contacts over the years there was a commitment there from the local community to keep it going. We were delighted to meet Fr Terence McGovern and Edel Byrne to collect the toys this year,” said Sgt Courtney.

