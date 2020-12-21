Laois primary school closes after 13 cases of Covid-19

Digital Desk Staff

A primary school in Co Laois has closed on advice from public health authorities due to an outbreak of 13 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

According to the Irish Times, Portlaoise Educate Together National School, which has more than 400 pupils, told parents over the weekend that the school will close and lessons will take place online on Monday and Tuesday of this week.

Last week, the school’s principal Sinead Harte expressed frustration that the schools had been refused permission to close after 11 cases were confirmed, resulting in more than 60 close contacts. This, in turn, led to four classes at the school being asked to stay at home.

However, in a message to parents over the weekend, the school said in light of rising numbers a decision to close the school has since been made in conjunction with the HSE and the Department of Education.

The move is likely to re-ignite the debate about the consistency of these decisions and whether school boards of management should be allowed to close without waiting for permission to do so from relevant authorities.

Risk of transmission

Last week, Claremorris Boys National School in Co Mayo was blocked from closing by the Department of Education after it recorded 16 cases.

However, Scoil Mhuire Killorglin in Co Kerry was advised to close after 17 confirmed cases were identified.

Public health sources say decisions to close schools are made on foot of detailed risk assessments and factors which are individual to each school.

The risk of transmission can be affected by factors such as school layout, class sizes, adherence to social distancing rules and the mixing of pupils outside school.

Páiric Clerkin, chief executive of the Irish Primary Principals’ Network, said schools should be trusted to make their own decisions to close on the basis that they know their school communities best.