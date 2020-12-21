Less than five cases of Covid-19 reported in Carlow on Monday

Less than five cases of Covid-19 was reported in Carlow on Monday evening among 727 nationally.

The exact number is not known but is between 1-4. The rolling 14-day total is 109 cases.

There have also been no new Covid related deaths reported in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

359 are men / 366 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 36 years old

311 in Dublin, 51 in Kilkenny, 48 in Wexford, 44 in Donegal, 44 in Cork and the remaining 229 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

As of 2pm today 241 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 29 are in ICU. 18 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Our current disease trends are gravely concerning. The situation has deteriorated rapidly in recent days. A total of 3,837 cases have been notified in the past 7 days. The five day rolling average has increased from 339 on 17th December to 616 on 21 December, an 82% increase. It is now as important as it was back in March to limit your contacts and protect your loved ones.”

Dr Lorraine Nolan, Chief Executive, Health Products Regulatory Authority, said: “Today we welcome a highly significant announcement from the European Medicines Agency in their recommendation to approve a first vaccine for Covid-19 in Europe. It is a key development in our continued efforts to tackling this pandemic. This will become one additional defence in our suite of public health actions to protect us from Covid-19.”