A new home just in time for Christmas

Community pulls together to help couple whose house burnt to the ground last year

By Elizabeth Lee

A COUPLE from Hacketstown whose home was destroyed by fire last year have just moved back into their newly-built house thanks to the incredible generosity of the local and wider community.

The house that Mary and Seán Kavanagh lived in for almost 40 years in Ballinagilky, Hacketstown burnt to the ground in just 45 minutes when a freak accident caused a fire on 12 July 2019. Mary and Seán escaped with their lives, but their little dog Lucky perished in the blaze and the couple were left without so much as a stick of furniture.

“The only thing we had left were the clothes on the clothes line. I thought that at least I have a jacket, but when I looked at it the sleeve was melted. There was absolutely nothing left,” recalls Mary.

Seán adds: “When it happened, there was disbelief; it feels like a sudden death. You’re in shock and it takes a long time to get over it. You’re not yourself for a long time. You just can’t believe that it’s happened to you.”

Their neighbour Jackie Moore was the first person on the scene. “I heard the sparks from my house so I jumped into my car and drove. By the time I got there, the roof had gone. It’s horrific how quickly it happened,” said Jackie.

News got out about the devastating fire and the community of Hacketstown and beyond were keen to help. “It was amazing … people wanted to help us. People were so, so kind to us,” adds Mary.

A committee was formed, headed by Jackie and another local resident, PJ Tompkins. Both of them have years of experience in fundraising so they used their expertise to galvanise and directed a core group of about 12 volunteers. An appeal went out and every town and village in the area was canvassed for donations. They knew that a lot of money was needed to rebuild the Kavanaghs’ house, so pooling all their resources together the committee organised a massive fundraiser in Mount Wolseley Hotel, Tullow that November.

A shy, retiring couple, Mary and Seán were guests of honour at the benefit night that attracted a crowd of about 700 people from all over the area. Money, vouchers and items began to flow in for the auction that took place on the benefit night.

“We knew that we needed a lot of money and I have a lot of experience in fundraising, but this was phenomenal. It was unbelievable,” said Jackie.

Some €60,000 was raised in cash alone, while businesses from far and wide donated building materials, flooring, a kitchen, kitchen equipment, bathroom suites and furniture, with tradesmen volunteering their services, too. The committee reckons that upwards of €100,000 was donated in a variety of ways, enough to start rebuilding the house while Mary and Seán lived in a mobile home on the site. Their good friend and neighbour John Dowling gutted the shell of the house to get it ready for the rebuild and over the past year he helped the Kavanaghs manage the project.

Builders, electricians, plumbers and plasterers were taken on, both on paid and volunteer work, but progress was slowed by the Covid 19 pandemic.

Eventually the house was rebuilt from scratch and is now a magnificent 2,000-square-foot home with four bedrooms and an extensive, comfortable living area.

“This is all about the power of the people. I wanted to help the Kavanaghs, and now, every time I drive by the house, I know that I’ve helped,” said PJ Tompkins.

“It took a Trojan amount of work, but it was amazing,” added Jackie.

Mary and Seán have just moved into the house and are putting the finishing touches on it ahead of Christmas. They plan on having their Christmas dinner at their own kitchen table. They are both very emotional when it comes to the enormity of what happened to them and how their own community came to the rescue.

“When you’re down on your luck, you get to see the absolute good in people. People have been so, so kind to us … it’s the kindness. We’d like to thank everyone who has helped us out in any way at all. It’s so important to let people know how grateful we are to absolutely everyone who helped us. Thank you,” concluded Mary.