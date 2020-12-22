‘Affordable’ housing costs more than buying on the open market

By Suzanne Pender

ASTONISHINGLY it is 25% cheaper to buy a house on the open market in Co Carlow than to attempt to purchase an ‘affordable’ social house.

The curious anomaly was revealed at a recent meeting of Tullow Municipal District as members discussed the issue of ‘affordable’ housing.

Michael Brennan, director of services for housing with Carlow County Council, told the meeting that an economic report carried out by the department demonstrated that Co Carlow does not qualify for affordable housing.

The analysis showed that the cost of constructing a three-bed social house in the county is currently €202,500 or €232,344 when the cost of land, design fees and legal costs are included.

Houses similar in size to social housing are for sale on the open market and can be purchased for approximately €174,274, based on a mean average price provided by the Central Statistics Office.

The realisable market price should be positive (greater than the cost of building a social house), but the analysis showed there was a negative difference of €57,620 between the cost of an ‘affordable’ social house and a house on the open market.

In normal circumstances, the department would expect to see a positive net realisable difference between the two prices.

Based on the negative difference, the analysis demonstrates that there is not an affordable housing issue in the county as it is essentially 25% cheaper for a home seeker to buy a house on the open market than to attempt to purchase an ‘affordable’ social house.

The matter of affordable housing came up during members’ discussion on the Tullow municipal housing report, when cllr John Murphy asked: “What is affordable housing?”

The director told the meeting that the minister is to announce a new affordable housing scheme early in the New Year. It is expected there will be no salary cap but that there would be a price cap on the affordable home.