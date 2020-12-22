Anti-mask sign removed from old Dundrum shopping centre

James Cox

An anti-mask sign that appeared last night at the old Dundrum shopping centre was swiftly removed by the management of the local town centre.

The sign, which displayed a number of different anti-mask messages, appeared last night.

Alongside a picture of the sign, Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond said: “Maddening to see this #antimask sign erected in the old Dundrum Shopping Centre #COVID19.”

Maddening to see this #antimask sign erected in the old Dundrum Shopping Centre #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/ob1x59rXBG — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) December 21, 2020

In response to his tweet, Dundrum Town Centre revealed that the sign was removed shortly after it was brought to their attention.

In response to Mr Richmond’s tweet, Dundrum Town Centre said: “Morning Neale, the Dundrum security team removed this sign yesterday as soon as it was brought to our attention.”

Morning Neale, the Dundrum security team removed this sign yesterday as soon as it was brought to our attention. — Dundrum Town Centre (@DundrumTC) December 22, 2020

Super to see such rapid & responsible #COVID19 action from @DundrumTC, thanks all. https://t.co/T2uyFSHhvi — Neale Richmond (@nealerichmond) December 22, 2020

A number of politicans have been vocal to combat anti-mask and anti-vaccine rhetoric.

Speaking to BreakingNews.ie about a small anti-vaccine protest that took place outside his constituency office in Gorey, Co Wexford earlier this month, Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne said: “They made a bit of noise and then dispersed, I wouldn’t be too worried, it’s your usual anti-mask, anti-vaccine crew. They’re entitled to protest, it does stress the importance of a Government campaign explaining how vaccines came about, the process by which the European Medicines Agency will independently ensure that the vaccine is safe, that whole regulatory process.”