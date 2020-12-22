Bespoke suits from Johnson Tailors of Tullow stand test of time

THE suits of Johnson Tailors in Tullow have stood the test of time. The long-standing business run by father and son Michael and Robin Johnson provides bespoke tailoring, crafting exquisite suits and other items of clothing.

The business is close to 160 years’ old, and in truth it has changed little, as Robin explained.

Each suit is hand-drawn and cut from a pattern drafted from scratch, based on exact measurements of the wearer’s body.

“The process is the same as it ever was. It’s like laying a block one on top of another. There is no new way to do it.”

Even the style of the suit hasn’t altered all that much.

Robin said: “The style doesn’t really change. If you look at a jacket, it’s either two buttons or three buttons! The only thing that changes is the trousers and these skinny trousers. We would discourage that, because the suit is going to last so long, while fashions come and go.”

Stepping into Johnson’s has a timeless feel to it, with Michael and Robin working side by side using the same type of tools as the Johnson family has done for generations.

Customers come from all over Ireland and, indeed, the world for their bespoke suits. They are from all walks of life and all ages, looking for wedding suits, everyday suits, top coats, court or hunting suits.

So what brings them to Johnson’s?

“Some of them want the quality; others would find it difficult to get a suit,” said Robin. “Some would have a suit made once and find it so comfortable that they come back.”

Many men have spent years getting off-the-rack suits that simply do not fit their body type. It may be just an inch too small or too big, but it makes all the difference if you can’t close the jacket over your stomach.

President Michael D Higgins is a past customer who had suits made ahead of his UK visit to Queen Elizabeth in 2014.

When the Áras rang for an appointment, Michael thought someone was winding him up. A long-standing customer is well-known Carlow businessman Eddie Nolan. Eddie testifies that every deal he has done has been in a Johnson suits.

It takes around three days to make a suit and a first-time customer will come in two or three times. Repeat customers will come in one or twice. Every customer has an individual chart prepared by Johnson’s, so if they come back they are able to cut near enough to their old measurements.

“It’s a personal service,” said Robin.

In the run-up to Christmas, Johnson’s are providing gift vouchers, while an alteration service is also available. Robin hopes that people will shop local this Christmas. Money spent locally stays locally.

Johnson’s has been promoting itself with a superb website designed by Ballon’s Clare Jordan and funded by the Carlow Local Enterprise online voucher scheme. It attracts traffic from all over the world, while Facebook is also a great tool for connecting with customers.

Robin suggests that people give themselves plenty of time ahead of needing a suit to start fittings. Free consultations are also available to walk a customer through their needs, style and budget.

Johnson’s is open from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday. Appointments are available after hours if necessary.