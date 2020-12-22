Death notices

Breda (Brigid) Molloy (née Guckian)

11 Collins Park and Ricketstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Mohill, Co. Leitrim – 21st December 2020 peacefully at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny after a long illness bravely borne; Beloved wife of the late Patsy; Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family, Sarah, Noel, Trish, Pat and Joe, sisters Maisie, Josie and Nancy, sister-in-law Phyllis, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and many wonderful neighbours and friends. May Breda rest in peace.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly on Wednesday for 2.30 o’c Requiem Mass (max 25 people in Church) with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery. Breda’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Elizabeth (Betty) Lillis

St. Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Michael, son Michael, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Betty’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE and government guidelines regarding Public gatherings a private Funeral Mass for Betty will be held on Thursday in St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown at 11am for family and close friends, that can be viewed on www.bagenalstownparish.ie followed by burial in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

Elizabeth Byrne

Cappalug, Killeshin, Co. Carlow, passed away suddenly, on 20 December 2020, at her home.

Beloved daughter of Betty and the late Mick, much loved sister of Patricia, Seamus and Bernadette, loved and adored special friend of Kayla, Erica, Sasha and Petra Robinson and cherished sister-in-law of Emmet and Joanne.

She will be sadly missed and deeply regretted by her loving mother, brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, relatives, friends and especially her good friends and amazing staff at The Delta Centre, Carlow.

May Elizabeth’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family and close friends in The Holy Cross Church, Killeshin, on Wednesday at 11.30am and will be followed by funeral to Newland’s Cross Crematorium, Dublin, for cremation Service at 1.30pm.

Paul O’Brien

Killoughternane, Borris, Carlow and late of Old Youghal Road, St Lukes, Cork.

Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family and friends, beloved husband of Bea (Birgit) (Stockhaus) and adored Daddy of Louie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, parents Conor and Georgina, brother Pat, sisters, Anne and Margaret, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and dear friends and neighbours.

Due to current government guidelines a private Funeral Mass (family and friends) will take place at 11am Tuesday 22 December in St. Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, R21 Y004. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://youtu.be/uQIQ0YZfpS

Private Cremation to take place at 2pm on Wednesday 23 December at The Island Crematorium, Rocky Island, Ringaskiddy, Co. Cork. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.