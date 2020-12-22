Healthcare and retail workers found most deserving of Christmas bonus

By Digital Desk Staff

The majority of Irish people believe healthcare workers are the most deserving of a Christmas bonus this year, according to new research.

The research commissioned by One4All found that 84 per cent of Irish people believe healthcare workers should be the first in line for a bonus, with retail workers considered the next most deserving by 61 per cent.

Showing further appreciation for frontline workers during the pandemic, 52 per cent of respondents said pharmacists were the third most deserving of a bonus, while 47 per cent said gardaí should next receive the extra cash.

“Our research shows that the public are hugely thankful for the work of frontline workers in tackling Covid-19 and is why they are found to be the most deserving of a bonus this year,” Jock Jordan, regional vice president for One4all said.

“2020 has also been a difficult year for all Irish workers, with the research highlighting the challenges of new work environments and working from home.”

The survey of 1,000 adults around Ireland undertaken by Coyne Research found bonuses can provide a boost to staff morale, with the majority of employees (86%) saying recognition of their efforts through a reward makes them feel more engaged with their work.

Appreciation

“After such a year, we can see that workers do appreciate being recognised by their employer, even if this is just a small thank you for their effort during the past 12 months,” Mr Jordan said.

“We are also encouraged to see that employees are using their gift cards to support Irish retailers after a very difficult year for the sector.

“One4all has always worked to support retailers and we hope that the extra spending generated from gift cards will give these businesses a much-needed boost as they head into 2021.”

The survey also found that workplace friendships (40%) was the thing people most missed about work in 2020, followed by definitive work hours (22%) and having a professional space to work in (18%).