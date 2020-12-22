LEADER funding announcement welcomed in Carlow

A recent announcement on a funding scheme that boosts rural development in Co Carlow has been welcomed.

Carlow County Development Partnership CEO Mary Lawlor welcomed the announcement of a transitional LEADER programme for 2021. Details include an increase grant aid from 50% to 75% to suitable enterprise and community projects.

The development partnership is part of the Irish Local Development Network (ILDN) which represents the country’s 35 Local Development Companies (LDCs) that deliver the LEADER programme.

ILDN members had expressed concern recently at the lack of clarity in terms of the Government plans for LEADER ahead of the expiry of the current programme at the end of December.

However, Ms Walsh said the recent announcement provides welcome clarity for rural areas, LDC and their staff. Ms Lawlor said: “LEADER is a vitally important programme for locally-led rural development and it is crucial that it is properly resourced. The provision of funding for new projects in Communities for 2021 is indeed very welcome particularly against the backdrop of Brexit and the COVID-19 recovery.

“The granting of flexibilities in terms of completion of the current programme is also welcome owing to difficulties experienced by LDCs due to the pandemic. The announcement by Minister Humphreys allows our LDC members to drive the Covid-19 recovery in their Communities with emphasis on projects in new areas under the themes energy, climate agenda, digital transformation, building capacity of communities.”

She added: “The changes to the grant rate for enterprise and commercial projects from 50% to 75% is encouraging as is the confirmation of a new call for proposals under the LEADER Food initiative which will support funding for artisan, micro and small food producers. Finally the flexibilities in terms of concluding the current programme and the provision for administration and animation are all to be welcomed.”

Carlow County Development Partnership and the ILDN believe that the LEADER programme is of utmost importance to the future development of rural communities. They are keen to work with the Department of Rural & Community Development and the Department of Agriculture Food & Marine in the development of the next LEADER Programme 2023-2027 and the fulfilment of the Programme for Government commitments in terms of supporting a LEADER Programme.