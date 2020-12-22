Man arrested in connection with Limerick murder which occurred 17 years ago

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a man and the attempted murder of a second man in Co Limerick 17 years ago.

The murder and attempted murder took place at Drombanna on January 29th, 2003.

The man in his 40s was arrested this morning under a warrant issued by a judge of the district court.

He was brought to Roxboro Road Garda Station in Limerick where he’s currently being detained under Section 42 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Five men have already been convicted in relation to this murder investigation.