Mandatory pre-booking on all rail services

By Suzanne Pender

Iarnród Éireann has reminded customers that it is currently mandatory to pre-book Intercity rail travel, for travel from up to Wednesday 6 January 2021.

Government COVID-19 measures in place during this time permit non-essential inter-county travel for the first time in up to three months, and 50% of capacity is available for use on board rail services and all public transport.

Pre-booking Intercity travel will ensure the available capacity is effectively managed, providing rail customers with a safe and sanitary travelling environment over the Christmas and New Year period.

Intercity travel can be pre-booked at www.irishrail.ie along with further information, and customers are advised:

Please only travel if your journey is necessary, and avoid peak and busier times if at all possible

Holders of existing tickets (e.g open returns, season tickets, DSP free travel) can also pre-book their Intercity reservations during these dates at no charge via irishrail.ie or at 1850366222

50% of seating is available for pre-booking and for use on board. Seating will be unassigned, and customers are asked not to sit in seating designated as restricted, to ensure appropriate distancing

Face coverings are mandatory on public transport and in stations

Iarnród Éireann is continuing to implement enhanced cleaning and sanitisation measures on trains and at stations, with a focus on customer touchpoints

Catering services remains suspended on board Intercity and alcohol is prohibited on all trains

Revised schedules are in place from Christmas Eve 24 December to New Year’s Day 1 January inclusive, and customers should check times.

There are no rail services on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Iarnród Éireann thanks customers for pre-booking their Intercity travel and for their continued cooperation and overwhelming compliance with measures in place during COVID-19.