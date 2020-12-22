No obligation to attend Christmas Mass, says priest

Digital Desk Staff

There is no obligation to attend religious ceremonies in-person this Christmas, according to a priest.

Under Covid-19 public health measures, only 50 people are permitted to attend mass, causing worshipers in larger parishes concern that they may not be able to attend due to increased numbers attending on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Churches around the country have offered alternatives to traditional religious celebrations this year to accommodate as many people as possible in a safe manner.

Fr Paddy Byrne says precautions are needed as many parishioners fall under a vulnerable category.

“In my experience, since the 29th of June when we were allowed to resume public liturgy, by and large it is people from the vulnerable category who come to church.

“No way would I want any elderly grandparent or friend to put themselves at any risk over Christmas by coming to church.”

This comes after a parish in Co Louth said they are planning to host Christmas Day mass in a similar fashion to a drive-in cinema.

St Fechin’s GAA club decided to host the celebrations in their car park with the local parish priest to be shown on a large screen.