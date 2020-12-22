Recall of Pedigree dog food over safety concerns

By Digital Desk Staff

Mars Multisales Ireland is recalling a limited number of a Pedigree dog food product over concerns surrounding its safety.

Certain batches of the company’s “Pedigree Complete Small Dog Beef 1.4kg” product are being recalled after it warned it may make a dog unwell due to its levels of Vitamin D.

Consumers who have already purchased the affected product are asked to immediately stop feeding it to their pet and to contact Mars Multisales Ireland’s consumer care team for more information.

The products included in the voluntary recall will have a “lot code” printed on the bag that begins with 046D9 and a “best before” date of November 12th 2021 (12/11/2021).

Mars Multisales Ireland said products with this lot code and best before date are the only ones impacted.

The company is working with all distributors and retailers to ensure that the recalled products are no longer sold and are removed from inventory.

In a statement, the company said: “At Mars Petcare, we take our responsibility to pets and their owners very seriously. We care deeply about pets and would like to sincerely apologise for any concern caused.”

Pet owners who have questions about the recall should call 1890 812 315 or visit www.uk.pedigree.com.