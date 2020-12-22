Retiring principal Anne leaves a lasting legacy

By Suzanne Pender

THE END of the year coincides with the end of an era at St Mary’s Academy CBS, Carlow with the announcement that its principal Anne Ahern is to retire.

Anne will be remembered by the school community for her ceaseless dedication to St Mary’s CBS, its students and all of its staff. Her leadership style was described this week as “consistent, scrupulously fair and encouraging”.

The boys welcomed her open-door policy, her unwavering efforts to create the rising tide that would lift all boats. They welcomed the warm smile on the corridor – as well as the occasional raised eyebrow – and the knowledge that Anne not only wanted the best for them but for them to find the best of themselves.

When Covid-19 struck, Anne, with the help of the parents’ council and the board of management and staff, provided a life-spring of support for CBS students with technology, an encouraging phone call or an essential care package.

The spirit of CBS to support academic progress, the student and his family and the wellbeing of each individual lived on, even though the doors were closed.

Throughout her career, Anne has had exceptional engagement with the families of CBS students in the firm belief that the school community doesn’t begin and end at the school gate. That spirit remains vibrant in the school corridors today, in spite of a very challenging educational environment.

A passionate Francophile and observer of history, politics and current affairs, Anne spent an impactful 16 years at the blackboard, fostering a love of language and a deep knowledge of and respect for the power of the past in the many students who worked with her in classroom F7.

Anne’s record as transition year co-ordinator provides real evidence of her belief in the importance of young people learning by doing. Annually she curated a peerless programme of activities, events and opportunities to broaden minds and horizons.

She worked hard to foster confidence, challenge habits and inspire young men to consider all the possibilities open to them, even if that meant taking to the stage at the GB Shaw Theatre in a flamboyant costume in a jazz-hands musical number.

Central to Anne’s success as a teacher, TY co-ordinator and principal is her bone-deep love of Carlow town and its people. The Long family is well known in the town. Anne was a student herself at Scoil Mhuire gan Smál and the Presentation Convent, Tullow St, where she developed a formidable reputation as a debater. There she also developed a passion for all things French and in her time at CBS has accompanied and facilitated many student exchanges with the Carlow-twinned city of Dole on the French-German border.

Her debating skills of speaking with humour, compassion and conviction have stood comfortably alongside her commitment to politics and especially to Fianna Fáil. She has been a member of the party for many years, fought three local elections and served as a county councillor for 13 years. In school, she has always been a staunch advocate for student voices and student leadership in all its forms.

She stepped back from public representation to give full attention to her role as principal of CBS. Here she continued her long-standing practice of serving the community. Over the years she has been involved on the very active parents’ councils of both Scoil Mhuire and St Leo’s College and is currently chairperson of the board of management at St Leo’s.

Having completed her degree in French and history at NUI Maynooth, Anne’s teaching career took her to Portlaoise CBS, the vocational school in Kildare, where she still has many close friends, Hacketstown Vocational School, where she spent six thoroughly enjoyable years, and Kilkenny CBS, where she spent eight very happy years, before returning home to Carlow.

Pat Ahern met Anne Long in Portlaoise CBS 36 years ago. Together they have three children – Pauric, Kate and Roisin. She remains keenly interested in politics and in Gaelic games and is a committee member of O’Hanrahan’s GAA Club.

Anne leaves an important legacy in her leadership: her endless encouragement of students to be their best, her passion for her subjects and for education.

Her work has enriched the lives of countless young men. She has been an amiable, inspiring and supportive colleague and the most loyal and devoted of friends. She leaves with the great respect and high regard of her colleagues and students and, of course, with the best warm wishes for an enjoyable and fulfilling retirement.

Anne hands over the reins of St Mary’s Academy CBS to incoming principal Fiona Lennon in exceptional condition, an achievement in which she will hopefully take quiet pride.