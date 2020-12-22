Third wave of Covid-19 due to people feeling ‘low, lonely and homesick’

By Vivienne Clarke

The country is in its current position of increased Covid-19 cases because people changed their behaviour, the adviser on Covid-19 to the Irish College of General Practitioners (ICGP) has said.

Dr Mary Favier told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that she understood that people wanted to meet friends and family.

“People are really struggling and feeling low, lonely and homesick,” she said.

“Unfortunately it has put us into trouble again.”

Dr Favier said new restrictions will only work if we, as individuals, take responsibility for what we do.

“Nphet can advise, the Government can make decisions, but what will make a difference is how many people I meet today. How many people you meet today,” she said.

ICU beds

Dr Favier warned that there would be an increased need for ICU beds in three weeks time as the third wave hits before the end of December.

Asked about post Christmas sales, she said they would pose a serious problem. “Maybe this is the year when you don’t need so many new things,” she said.

It comes as Level 5 restrictions are under discussion at a Cabinet meeting this morning, following advice from public health officials.

Speaking on his way into the meeting this morning, Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the Government will introduce new restrictions over a series of staggered dates.