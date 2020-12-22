Three rogue traders charged after woman spent over €5k on ‘home repairs’

Digital Desk Staff

The three men have been charged as part of an ongoing garda operation into suspected rogue traders in Cork city.

The men, all aged in their 20s, were arrested before being taken to Togher and Bridewell Garda Station.

A report from a woman in her 70s, who lives along in the Bishopstown area, on September 4th prompted the investigation.

She said the men had arrived at her house on August 24th saying they would clean her driveway for €900.

The men added the roof needed to be fixed, along with other jobs amounting to almost €5,500. The woman told gardaí she felt pressured into paying the sum and was asked to go withdraw money from the bank when she ran out of cash.

After the work was complete, the woman noted paint damage to her driveway and house in additional to damage caused to patio slabs.

The garda operation, which is still ongoing, has seen surveillance and high visibility patrols carried out, in addition to increased checkpoints, with the assistance of the Department of Social Welfare.

Crime Prevention Officer for Cork city, Sergeant Brian McSweeney said: “One of the best crime prevention tools we have is good neighbours.

“If you have elderly or vulnerable neighbours and see or hear about bogus traders operating in your area, let them and [gardaí] know so we can put out additional patrols.

“If you suspect that anyone who calls to your door selling goods or services is not who they say they are, tell them you are not interested and call the Gardaí immediately.

“Genuine trade’s people won’t be offended by any queries that you or Gardaí may make.”

The three men are due to appear before Cork City District Court today.