Two arrested in connection with Dublin cash-in-transit robbery

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery on December 15th.

The incident took place on Thomas Street in Dublin at approximately 12.45pm when a cash box was being collected from a retail premises.

As the CIT staff member was returning to the security van, he was approached and threatened by a lone male armed with a hammer.

The male took possession of a cash box before fleeing the scene on a bicycle.

During follow up enquires an empty cash box was located on fire at St Kevin’s Avenue a short time later.

Following an investigation, search operations were carried out this morning at three properties in the Dublin 8 area and one property in Clondalkin.

The two men, aged in their 30s and late teens, were arrested following the searches and are currently being held at Kevin Street Garda Station.

Gardaí have thanked those who came forward with information and are asking for anyone with additional information to contact them as investigations are ongoing.