Vaccine go-ahead from EU Commission, but transmission must be halted says WHO

Digital Desk Staff

The European Commission has given its final approval to the roll-out of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

The authorisation makes the jab legally binding across all member states and follows the conditional approval by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) yesterday.

The roll-out of the vaccine in Ireland is expected in the ‘coming days’, with the first 10,000 doses due to arrive before the end of the year.

Dr Lorraine Nolan, chief executive of the Health Products Regulatory Authority, says the EMA’s approval is reassuring.

“This thorough evaluation means that Irish and EU citizens can be assured of the safety and effectiveness of this vaccine and that it meets the necessary quality standards.

“However, from a regulatory perspective, we will continue to collect and analyse data on the safety and efficiency of this vaccine as part of a extensive monitoring programme to ensure this, and any additionally approved vaccines remain safe and effective.”

Despite the positive vaccine news, Ireland has been warned that it is now in the grips of a third wave of the virus, with people being urged to limit their social interactions and stay at home as daily case numbers surge once again.

Public health experts warn that guidelines regarding social distancing, hand washing and the wearing of face coverings must be maintained while the country waits for the roll-out of a vaccine.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the more Covid-19 is allowed to spread, the more opportunity it has to change and mutate, as seen in the new variant of the virus which has prompted travel bans to be imposed on the UK.

The WHO says it is time to double down on the public health basics, with the executive director of the WHO Emergencies Programme, Dr Michael Ryan saying transmission needs to be suppressed as quickly as possible.

“The measures that we currently have in place are the correct measures. We need to continue to do what we have been doing – we may just have to do it with a little more intensity and for a little longer to make sure we can bring this virus under control.”