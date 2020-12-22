Walkers win big in Christmassy Home competition

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Walker family from Tinryland have come third in the Most Christmassy Home competition, alongside their neighbours, the Matthews family.

Christina and Philip Walker, along with their next-door neighbours Marian and Richard Mathews, scooped €2,000 for their nominated charities, the Irish Heart Foundation and the Holy Angels Special School.

They were placed third in the Energia Most Christmassy House competition after hundreds of people voted for them. Apart from the €2,000 prize, Energia also presented the families with a €500 voucher for the Energia store to help make their homes smarter and more energy efficient.

Energia’s nationwide competition has raised over €36,000 for charities throughout Ireland in the last five years

The Walker and Matthews families have been decking out their homes in festive lights for several years, but this time they upped their game and festooned yards and yards of lights all over the house and garden. Soon it became a must-see destination, especially during lockdown, when socialising was limited.

“We put up lights before, but never as many as this. It really took off, especially during the lockdown, and people needed something nice to do. So they’d come out here to Tinryland to see the lights and then head off afterwards to McDonald’s!” laughed Tina Walker, Christina’s daughter. “We’ve had thousands of visitors since we put the lights up.”

No doubt, their beautiful home will attract even more sightseers now that they’ve scooped a major prize in a national competition!